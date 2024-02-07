Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Clev. State 14-10, PFW 15-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

PFW is 2-8 against the Vikings since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, PFW will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Mastodons beat the Penguins 82-78.

Meanwhile, the Vikings came up short against the Golden Grizzlies on Saturday and fell 83-71.

The Mastodons' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 15-8. As for the Vikings, their loss dropped their record down to 14-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. PFW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Clev. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

PFW came up short against the Vikings in their previous meeting back in January, falling 75-68. Will PFW have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

PFW is a 3.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Clev. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against PFW.