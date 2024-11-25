Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Drexel 4-2, PFW 3-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the PFW Mastodons at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Center. The Dragons pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3.5-point favorite Mastodons.

Drexel is headed into the match having just posted their closest victory since February 15th on Friday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Fordham 73-71.

Drexel's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jason Drake, who posted 15 points along with seven assists. Drake had some trouble finding his footing against Fairfield on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Kobe MaGee, who had 13 points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, PFW pushed their score all the way to 89 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 102-89 to Penn State.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jalen Jackson, who scored 31 points. What's more, he also posted a 47.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Corey Hadnot II was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus five steals.

Drexel's win bumped their record up to 4-2. As for PFW, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drexel has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've nailed 38% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Drexel took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Drexel might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

PFW is a 3.5-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

