Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Milwaukee 10-11, PFW 14-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Milwaukee has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Coming off a loss in a game Milwaukee was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Milwaukee fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Golden Grizzlies on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 91-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Grizzlies. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, PFW came into Thursday's game having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 63-58 victory over the Norse on Thursday.

The Panthers' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-11. As for the Mastodons, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-7.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2 rebounds per game. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, the Mastodons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Milwaukee skirted past the Mastodons 96-94 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Milwaukee since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

PFW is a 3-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mastodons slightly, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

Series History

PFW has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Milwaukee.