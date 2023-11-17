Who's Playing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Northern Arizona 1-2, PFW 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the PFW Mastodons at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 17th at Desert Diamond Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Northern Arizona proved on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-60 win over the Redhawks. The victory was just what Northern Arizona needed coming off of a 89-55 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, everything went the Mastodons' way against the Lions on Sunday as the Mastodons made off with a 86-64 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for PFW.

The Lumberjacks' win bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Mastodons, their win bumped their record up to 3-0.

Friday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 27.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been even better at 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.