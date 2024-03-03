Halftime Report

PFW and the Colonials have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 38-32, PFW has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

PFW came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Robert Morris 10-20, PFW 19-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Robert Morris has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gates Sports Center. Robert Morris might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Colonials couldn't handle the Norse and fell 70-60. Robert Morris has struggled against the Norse recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but PFW ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They skirted past the Raiders 79-77.

The Colonials have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-20 record this season. As for the Mastodons, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-11 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Robert Morris' sizable advantage in that area, the Mastodons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Robert Morris is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2-2 against the spread).

Odds

PFW is a big 11.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Robert Morris has won 4 out of their last 7 games against PFW.