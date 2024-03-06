Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between PFW and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Robert Morris 46-28.

PFW entered the matchup having won two straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it three, or will Robert Morris step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Robert Morris 10-21, PFW 20-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gates Sports Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Gates Sports Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Robert Morris and PFW are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2020, but not for long. The Robert Morris Colonials and the PFW Mastodons are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gates Sports Center in a Horizon League postseason contest. Robert Morris is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, the Colonials lost to the Mastodons on the road by a decisive 83-65 margin.

The Colonials have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-21 record this season. As for the Mastodons, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 20-11.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Robert Morris' sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

Robert Morris is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3-2 against the spread).

Odds

PFW is a big 11.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

PFW and Robert Morris both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.