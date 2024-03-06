Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between PFW and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Robert Morris 46-28.
PFW entered the matchup having won two straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it three, or will Robert Morris step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Robert Morris Colonials @ PFW Mastodons
Current Records: Robert Morris 10-21, PFW 20-11
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gates Sports Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Robert Morris and PFW are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2020, but not for long. The Robert Morris Colonials and the PFW Mastodons are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gates Sports Center in a Horizon League postseason contest. Robert Morris is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.
Last Saturday, the Colonials lost to the Mastodons on the road by a decisive 83-65 margin.
The Colonials have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-21 record this season. As for the Mastodons, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 20-11.
Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Robert Morris' sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.
Robert Morris is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3-2 against the spread).
Odds
PFW is a big 11.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 10.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 147.5 points.
Series History
PFW and Robert Morris both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.
- Mar 02, 2024 - PFW 83 vs. Robert Morris 65
- Jan 12, 2024 - Robert Morris 91 vs. PFW 88
- Feb 12, 2023 - Robert Morris 71 vs. PFW 64
- Dec 29, 2022 - Robert Morris 75 vs. PFW 70
- Jan 21, 2022 - PFW 86 vs. Robert Morris 62
- Jan 09, 2022 - PFW 76 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Dec 27, 2020 - PFW 87 vs. Robert Morris 82
- Dec 26, 2020 - Robert Morris 102 vs. PFW 88