Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Robert Morris 6-4, PFW 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After five games on the road, PFW is heading back home. They and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Thursday, PFW was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 79-78 to Detroit.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris entered their matchup against Youngstown State on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Robert Morris fell 72-58 to Youngstown State. The match marked the Colonials' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

PFW's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Robert Morris, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-4.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: PFW has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Robert Morris, though, as they've only made 40.4% of their field goals this season. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, Robert Morris will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

PFW is a big 9.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

PFW has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Robert Morris.