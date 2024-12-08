Who's Playing
Robert Morris Colonials @ PFW Mastodons
Current Records: Robert Morris 6-4, PFW 5-4
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
After five games on the road, PFW is heading back home. They and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
Last Thursday, PFW was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 79-78 to Detroit.
Meanwhile, Robert Morris entered their matchup against Youngstown State on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Robert Morris fell 72-58 to Youngstown State. The match marked the Colonials' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
PFW's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Robert Morris, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-4.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: PFW has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Robert Morris, though, as they've only made 40.4% of their field goals this season. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, Robert Morris will need to find a way to close that gap.
As for their next game, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).
Odds
PFW is a big 9.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is 147.5 points.
Series History
PFW has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Robert Morris.
- Mar 05, 2024 - PFW 78 vs. Robert Morris 63
- Mar 02, 2024 - PFW 83 vs. Robert Morris 65
- Jan 12, 2024 - Robert Morris 91 vs. PFW 88
- Feb 12, 2023 - Robert Morris 71 vs. PFW 64
- Dec 29, 2022 - Robert Morris 75 vs. PFW 70
- Jan 21, 2022 - PFW 86 vs. Robert Morris 62
- Jan 09, 2022 - PFW 76 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Dec 27, 2020 - PFW 87 vs. Robert Morris 82
- Dec 26, 2020 - Robert Morris 102 vs. PFW 88