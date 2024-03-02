Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Robert Morris 10-20, PFW 19-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gates Sports Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Gates Sports Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Robert Morris has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gates Sports Center. Robert Morris might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Colonials couldn't handle the Norse and fell 70-60. Robert Morris has struggled against the Norse recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but PFW ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They skirted past the Raiders 79-77.

The Colonials have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-20 record this season. As for the Mastodons, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-11 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Robert Morris' sizable advantage in that area, the Mastodons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Robert Morris skirted past the Mastodons 91-88 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Robert Morris since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Robert Morris has won 4 out of their last 7 games against PFW.