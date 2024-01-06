Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Wright State 7-8, PFW 13-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the Wright State Raiders are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The timing is sure in PFW's favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Wright State has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses dating back to last season.

PFW has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 21 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Titans at home to the tune of 91-56. That 35 points margin sets a new team best for PFW this season.

Meanwhile, Wright State and Clev. State couldn't quite live up to the 161.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Raiders came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 82-70 on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Wright State did.

The Mastodons are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-2 record this season. As for the Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 7-8.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: PFW just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Wright State (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggles in that department as they've made 53% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

PFW skirted past Wright State 77-75 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will PFW repeat their success, or does Wright State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

PFW and Wright State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.