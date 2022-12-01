Who's Playing

Detroit @ PFW

Current Records: Detroit 3-4; PFW 4-3

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons won both of their matches against the Detroit Titans last season (62-60 and 81-78) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Mastodons and Detroit will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. PFW is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

PFW simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Bluffton Beavers at home 106-41.

Meanwhile, a win for Detroit just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 96-54 defeat at the hands of the Washington State Cougars. Forward Jordan Phillips had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

PFW's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if PFW can repeat their recent success or if the Titans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

PFW have won four out of their last six games against Detroit.