Who's Playing
Detroit @ PFW
Current Records: Detroit 3-4; PFW 4-3
What to Know
The PFW Mastodons won both of their matches against the Detroit Titans last season (62-60 and 81-78) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Mastodons and Detroit will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. PFW is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
PFW simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Bluffton Beavers at home 106-41.
Meanwhile, a win for Detroit just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 96-54 defeat at the hands of the Washington State Cougars. Forward Jordan Phillips had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.
PFW's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if PFW can repeat their recent success or if the Titans bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
PFW have won four out of their last six games against Detroit.
- Feb 26, 2022 - PFW 81 vs. Detroit 78
- Jan 13, 2022 - PFW 62 vs. Detroit 60
- Feb 06, 2021 - PFW 0 vs. Detroit 0
- Feb 05, 2021 - Detroit 82 vs. PFW 72
- Nov 28, 2017 - PFW 91 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 22, 2016 - PFW 93 vs. Detroit 86