Green Bay @ PFW

Current Records: Green Bay 4-17; PFW 12-10

The Green Bay Phoenix and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Phoenix winning the first 87-72 at home on the road and PFW taking the second 89-84.

The matchup between Green Bay and the Cleveland State Vikings this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Green Bay falling 85-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, PFW was able to grind out a solid win over the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers this past Friday, winning 70-60.

Green Bay is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Phoenix are now 4-17 while the Mastodons sit at 12-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay is stumbling into the game with the 24th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Green Bay, PFW ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in PFW's favor.

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

CBS Sports App

The Mastodons are a big 10-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Phoenix as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Green Bay have won two out of their last three games against PFW.

Feb 25, 2021 - PFW 89 vs. Green Bay 84

Jan 23, 2021 - Green Bay 87 vs. PFW 72

Jan 22, 2021 - Green Bay 77 vs. PFW 59

Mitch Listau: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Tutu Majok: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

