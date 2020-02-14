PFW vs. North Dakota State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven model

The North Dakota State Bison and the PFW Mastodons are set to square off in a Summit matchup at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Scheels Center. The Bison are 18-7 overall and 10-1 at home, while PFW is 12-14 overall and 3-10 on the road. North Dakota State has won five consecutive games and seven of eight. PFW has won three of its past four.

The Bison are favored by 12.5 points in the latest North Dakota State vs. PFW odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5.

North Dakota State vs. PFW spread: North Dakota State -12.5

North Dakota State vs. PFW over-under: 138.5 points

What you need to know about North Dakota State

North Dakota State was able to score a victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Saturday, 83-76. Vinnie Shahid had a career-best 31 points. He leads the team in scoring at 18.1 points per game. Rocky Kreuser finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Bison won the last meeting between these teams on February 1, 71-60.

What you need to know about PFW

The Mastodons beat the Denver Pioneers 70-63 on Saturday. Brian Patrick had 15 points. Deonte Billups finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Mastodons led 38-19 at halftime and by double figures until the final 85 seconds.

