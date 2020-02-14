PFW vs. North Dakota State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between PFW and North Dakota State. Here are the results:
The North Dakota State Bison and the PFW Mastodons are set to square off in a Summit matchup at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Scheels Center. The Bison are 18-7 overall and 10-1 at home, while PFW is 12-14 overall and 3-10 on the road. North Dakota State has won five consecutive games and seven of eight. PFW has won three of its past four.
The Bison are favored by 12.5 points in the latest North Dakota State vs. PFW odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any PFW vs. North Dakota State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on North Dakota State vs. PFW. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for North Dakota State vs. PFW:
- North Dakota State vs. PFW spread: North Dakota State -12.5
- North Dakota State vs. PFW over-under: 138.5 points
What you need to know about North Dakota State
North Dakota State was able to score a victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Saturday, 83-76. Vinnie Shahid had a career-best 31 points. He leads the team in scoring at 18.1 points per game. Rocky Kreuser finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Bison won the last meeting between these teams on February 1, 71-60.
What you need to know about PFW
The Mastodons beat the Denver Pioneers 70-63 on Saturday. Brian Patrick had 15 points. Deonte Billups finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Mastodons led 38-19 at halftime and by double figures until the final 85 seconds.
How to make PFW vs. North Dakota State picks
The model has simulated North Dakota State vs. PFW 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins PFW vs. North Dakota State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the North Dakota State vs. PFW spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
