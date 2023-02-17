Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ PFW

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 16-11; PFW 15-12

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse are 5-1 against the PFW Mastodons since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Norse and PFW will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. NKU should still be riding high after a win, while PFW will be looking to regain their footing.

NKU simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the IUPUI Jaguars at home 86-47. NKU was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, the Mastodons came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials on Sunday, falling 71-64.

PFW's defeat took them down to 15-12 while Northern Kentucky's victory pulled them up to 16-11. We'll see if PFW can steal the Norse's luck or if NKU records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won five out of their last six games against PFW.