Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ PFW
Current Records: Northern Kentucky 16-11; PFW 15-12
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse are 5-1 against the PFW Mastodons since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Norse and PFW will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. NKU should still be riding high after a win, while PFW will be looking to regain their footing.
NKU simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the IUPUI Jaguars at home 86-47. NKU was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.
Meanwhile, the Mastodons came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials on Sunday, falling 71-64.
PFW's defeat took them down to 15-12 while Northern Kentucky's victory pulled them up to 16-11. We'll see if PFW can steal the Norse's luck or if NKU records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won five out of their last six games against PFW.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Northern Kentucky 74 vs. PFW 54
- Mar 07, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 57 vs. PFW 43
- Jan 28, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 59 vs. PFW 49
- Dec 04, 2021 - PFW 71 vs. Northern Kentucky 57
- Jan 02, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. PFW 68
- Jan 01, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. PFW 68