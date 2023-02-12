Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ PFW

Current Records: Robert Morris 11-15; PFW 15-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Horizon League battle as the PFW Mastodons and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

PFW came up short against the Youngstown State Penguins this past Friday, falling 81-72.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Robert Morris as they fell 57-55 to the Cleveland State Vikings this past Friday.

The Mastodons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9 against the spread when favored.

PFW was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 75-70 to Robert Morris. Maybe PFW will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Mastodons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

PFW have won three out of their last five games against Robert Morris.