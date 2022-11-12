Who's Playing
SIU-Edwardsville @ PFW
Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 1-0; PFW 0-1
What to Know
The PFW Mastodons will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 1 p.m. ET. SIU-Edwardsville should still be riding high after a big win, while the Mastodons will be looking to right the ship.
The game between PFW and the Michigan Wolverines on Monday was not a total blowout, but with PFW falling 75-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Damian Chong Qui had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville made easy work of the Harris-Stowe Hornets on Monday and carried off an 85-57 victory.
PFW suffered a grim 80-59 defeat to the Cougars when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Maybe the Mastodons will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
PFW have won two out of their last three games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Dec 08, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 80 vs. PFW 59
- Dec 03, 2017 - PFW 86 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 71
- Nov 21, 2015 - PFW 87 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 67