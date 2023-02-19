Who's Playing
Wright State @ PFW
Current Records: Wright State 16-12; PFW 15-13
What to Know
The PFW Mastodons will stay at home another game and welcome the Wright State Raiders at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. PFW will be hoping to build upon the 88-80 win they picked up against the Raiders when they previously played in January.
The contest between PFW and the Northern Kentucky Norse on Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Mastodons falling 63-50 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Wright State received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 85-68 to the Cleveland State Vikings.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wright State have won two out of their last three games against PFW.
- Jan 19, 2023 - PFW 88 vs. Wright State 80
- Jan 30, 2022 - Wright State 75 vs. PFW 63
- Dec 02, 2021 - Wright State 86 vs. PFW 73