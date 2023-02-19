Who's Playing

Wright State @ PFW

Current Records: Wright State 16-12; PFW 15-13

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons will stay at home another game and welcome the Wright State Raiders at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. PFW will be hoping to build upon the 88-80 win they picked up against the Raiders when they previously played in January.

The contest between PFW and the Northern Kentucky Norse on Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Mastodons falling 63-50 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Wright State received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 85-68 to the Cleveland State Vikings.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won two out of their last three games against PFW.