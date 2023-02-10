Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ PFW

Current Records: Youngstown State 19-6; PFW 15-10

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Youngstown State Penguins will be on the road. The Penguins and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Youngstown State hasn't won a contest against PFW since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Youngstown State proved too difficult a challenge. Youngstown State strolled past NKU with points to spare, taking the game 74-56.

Meanwhile, the Mastodons took a serious blow against the Detroit Titans on Saturday, falling 85-52.

The Penguins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-3 ATS in away games but only 15-8 all in all.

Youngstown State's victory brought them up to 19-6 while PFW's loss pulled them down to 15-10. Youngstown State is 12-6 after wins this year, and PFW is 9-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Penguins are a 4-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

PFW have won three out of their last five games against Youngstown State.