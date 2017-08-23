Picks for who should play for each big conference in the $100K 3-on-3 tourney

On Tuesday, it was announced that a new 3-on-3 tournament during the Final Four will debut beginning in 2018, with the winning team taking home a grand prize of a cool $100K.

The criteria for the teams are simple: Participants must be current college basketball players, must be an outgoing senior, and will participate on an invite-only basis selected by Intersport, the marketing company putting on the "3-on-3 Hoops Invitational."

Essentially, this format will be a 3-on-3 all-star team with seniors from each conference joining forces to form a superteam. The ACC will have a team, as will the Big Ten, Big 12, and so on. So with that in mind, what might those teams look like? We've done some digging to formulate our picks for the 3-on-3 senior all-star team for the top conferences.

It's worth noting that players who are involved with the ongoing Final Four will be ineligible to compete in the event

ACC

Bonzie Colson — Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Grayson Allen — Duke Blue Devils

Joel Berry II — North Carolina Tar Heels

Ben Lammers — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Summary: First one, best one. I think this would be the team that takes home the $100K if I'm making a prediction. Bonzie Colson and Grayson Allen could form a dynamic inside-out duo, and Berry, a national title winner, has the speed and elusiveness that makes him impossible to guard when there's space on the floor. Georgia Tech's 6-foot-10 big man Ben Lammers could come off the bench and provide some serious rim protection.

American Eagles Athletic Conference

Rob Gray Jr. — Houston Cougars Cameron Reynolds — Tulane Green Wave Obi Enechionyia — Temple Owls

Gary Clark — Cincinnati Bearcats



Summary: Last season, Rob Gray Jr. was the American Athletic Conference scoring champion by averaging 20.6 points per game for Houston. Combine him with Cincinnati's Kyle Washington -- a rim-running big who can dominate the glass with extreme scoring efficiency -- and you've got yourself a squad. I like Temple's Obi Enechionyia as the third man with his ability to rebound and, with Cincinnati's Gary Clark coming off the bench. This is a jumbo lineup centered around Gray Jr.'s ability to score the rock.

Big East

Trevon Bluiett — Xavier Musketeers

Angel Delgado — Seton Hall Pirates

Marcus Foster — Creighton Bluejays Kelan Martin — Butler Bulldogs

Summary: This is a fearsome foursome with Xavier's all-everything Trevon Bluiett leading the way, and Seton Hall's Angel Delgado providing the paint presence they'd need to compete around the rim. I like Creighton high-flyer Marcus Foster as the third man, and Butler's Kelan Martin coming off the bench. In this group, you'd have the Big East's returning leading scorer (Foster), the leading returning rebounder (Delgado), and perhaps the league's best senior NBA prospect in Bluiett.

Big Ten

Nate Mason — Minnesota Golden Gophers Bryant McIntosh — Northwestern Wildcats

Isaac Haas — Purdue Boilermakers

Jae'Sean Tate — Ohio State Buckeyes

Summary: Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh burst onto the scene last season in leading the Wildcats to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, but he's no sleeper headed into the 2017 season. With McIntosh and Purdue's 7-foot-2 stud Isaac Haas, I think this Big Ten team could hold its weight as good as any team. I like Minnesota's Nate Mason -- a young man who averaged 15.5 points per game last season -- as the savvy scorer to lead the way on the offensive end of the floor, and senior guard Jae'Sean Tate as the reserve.

Big 12

Devonte' Graham — Kansas Jayhawks

Jevon Carter — West Virginia Mountaineers

Jeff Carroll — Oklahoma State Cowboys

Vladimir Brodziansky — TCU Horned Frogs

Summary: The Big 12 is a guard-heavy league, and I have to go with the best talent on the floor. So for that reason, I'm going with a starting lineup of Devonte' Graham, Jevon Carter and Jeff Carroll, with the 6-foot-6 Carroll representing the only legitimate size on the floor. All three were top-15 scorers in the conference last season. Add in big man Vladimir Brodziansky coming off the bench, and this squad has a pretty solid core that will play small, but will be difficult to keep pace with on offense.

SEC

Yante Maten — Georgia Bulldogs

Deandre Burnett — Ole Miss Rebels

Matthew Fisher-Davis — Vanderbilt Commodores

Daryl Macon — Arkansas Razorbacks

Summary: Georgia's Yante Maten is the headliner of this group as a potential All-SEC player headed into 2017, but I really like what this team could be centered around Ole Miss scoring guard Deandre Burnett. Burnett averaged 16.5 points per game last season; combine him with sharpshooter Matthew Fisher-Davis, and you've got a starting trio that can run the floor and score at will both inside and out. When you've got Arkansas' Daryl Macon coming off the bench, you're in really good shape.

Pac-12

Tra Holder — Arizona State Sun Devils

Reid Travis — Stanford Cardinal

Jordan McLaughlin — Southern California Trojans

George King — Colorado Buffaloes

Summary: If I were to tell you I'm putting two of the Pac-12's top returning scorers on a team, you'd probably take it, right? That's what you've got in Tra Holder and Reid Travis—a scoring guard and small forward who can fill up the stat sheet in a hurry. I'll go with USC's Jordan McLaughlin as the third man and Colorado's George King off the bench.

This team is extremely undersized and may be susceptible to more big-man heavy rosters, but talent-wise, I like this accumulation of scoring guards to win a game or two.

WCC

Jock Landale — Saint Mary's Gabe Taylor — Portland Pilots Cameron Neubauer — San Diego Toreros Johnathan Williams — Gonzaga Bulldogs

Summary: This is a big team (literally) no team would want to face. With 6-foot-11 big man Jock Landale leading the way, you've got 6-foot-8 Gabe Taylor, 6-foot-7 Cameron Neubauer, and 6-foot-8 Johnathan Williams coming off the bench. All the bigs!

There's no guards, but you've got a jumbo roster who can test the theory of playing bully-ball in a 3-on-3 format. It may not work, but it'd sure be fun to watch.

Atlantic 10

Jaylen Adams — St. Bonaventure Peyton Aldridge — Davidson Wildcats E.C. Matthews — Rhode Island Rams

B.J. Johnson — La Salle Explorers



Summary: Don't sleep on the A-10 starting lineup of Jaylen Adams, Peyton Aldridge and E.C. Matthews. The first of those averaged more than 20 points per game as juniors, and the Matthews is a tantalizing talent who has flown under the radar after an ACL tear that sidelined him in 2015-16.