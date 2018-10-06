Pitt basketball team pays tribute to Mac Miller in video ahead of homecoming
Rap mogul Miller, a Pittsburgh native, died last month
The Pittsburgh men's basketball team dropped a video on Twitter featuring the squad jamming to Mac Miller's "Party on Fifth Ave," wherein it paid tribute to the rap mogul who died last month from an apparent drug overdose.
Miller, 26, was a Pittsburgh native. He wrote several songs about the city, most notably a song entitled "Pittsburgh" from one of his mix tapes.
The video dropped Friday night ahead of the football team's homecoming game against Syracuse on Saturday. It was filmed at Blue Slide Park where, fittingly, you can see the memorials in the park honoring Miller. Blue Slide Park was the name of Miller's debut studio album in late 2011.
