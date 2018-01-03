Pitt coach Kevin Stallings opens fresh wounds by throwing serious shade at Louisville
Stallings was quick to point of U of L's recent run-in with the FBI
Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings fastballed a pile of shade in the direction of Louisville during the Panthers' 77-51 loss by opening up fresh wounds left behind during the Rick Pitino era.
Audio from the game caught Stallings, who was apparently perturbed at a heckler, saying, "At least we didn't pay our guys $100,00," in reference to U of L's recent run-in with the FBI in which the school allegedly paid a recruit to sign with the school.
As a result of the referenced incident unearthed by the FBI, Louisville parted ways with Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino and has said that the recruit in question -- freshman Brian Bowen -- will never play basketball for the school.
After the loss, Stallings acknowledged that he made comments but did not elaborate other than to say he probably said the wrong thing.
With the loss on Tuesday, Pitt moved to 8-7 on the season and 0-2 in ACC play.
