Pitt fires coach Kevin Stallings after 0-18 ACC season
The Panthers lost to Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Tournament
Kevin Stallings will not return as Pitt's men's basketball coach next season, a source confirmed to CBS Sports early Thursday.
A formal announcement is expected soon -- though a source told CBS Sports the two sides are still finalizing details considering Stallings is owed roughly $9 million. FanRag Sports reported the development first.
The Panthers finished 8-24 this season while going 0-18 against ACC opponents. Stallings went 24-41 in two years at Pitt after replacing Jamie Dixon -- who made 11 NCAA Tournaments in 13 years but left for TCU in 2016 after Pitt officials lowered his buyout to encourage him to coach the Horned Frogs.
TCU is 21-10 and headed to the NCAA Tournament.
Pitt is ranked 227th in the country by KenPom.
