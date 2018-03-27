Pittsburgh hires Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel to replace Kevin Stallings
Capel previously was head coach at VCU and Oklahoma
Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel has reached an agreement to become the next head coach at Pitt, a source confirmed to CBS Sports on Tuesday.
A formal announcement is expected soon.
Capel was previously the head coach at VCU and Oklahoma. He led the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament in 2008 and 2009. He's been on Mike Krzyzewski's staff at Duke since 2011 and has played a role in the Blue Devils' consistently enrolling top-ranked recruiting classes.
