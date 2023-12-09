Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Canisius 6-4, Pittsburgh 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Canisius has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Pittsburgh Panthers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 52 points in their last match, Canisius made sure to put some points up on the board against Robert Morris on Wednesday. The Golden Griffins came out on top against the Colonials by a score of 87-80.

Even though Pittsburgh has not done well against West Virginia recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Panthers strolled past the Mountaineers with points to spare, taking the game 80-63. Winning is a bit easier when you nail 13 more threes than your opponent, as Pittsburgh did.

Pittsburgh got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Blake Hinson out in front who went 9 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 0 assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Hinson has scored at least 33% of Pittsburgh's points. Carlton Carrington was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 9 assists.

The losses dropped the Golden Griffins to 6-4 and the Colonials to 2-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Canisius came up short against Pittsburgh in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, falling 87-79. Can Canisius avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.