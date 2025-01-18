Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Clemson 14-4, Pittsburgh 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clemson is 10-0 against Pittsburgh since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Petersen Events Center. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Clemson earned a 70-59 victory over Georgia Tech. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Tigers.

Clemson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ian Schieffelin out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds and six assists. Schieffelin's performance made up for a slower match against Florida State on Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaeden Zackery, who went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Even though they won, Clemson struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took an 82-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of Florida State. The Panthers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jorge Diaz Graham, who went 5 for 7 en route to 17 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Louisville on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Jaland Lowe, who earned 22 points along with five assists and three steals.

Clemson has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for Pittsburgh, their loss dropped their record down to 12-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Clemson beat Pittsburgh 69-62 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clemson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Clemson has won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 8 years.