Jacksonville Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Jacksonville 2-1, Pittsburgh 3-0

The Jacksonville Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Petersen Events Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.1% better than the opposition, a fact Jacksonville proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 85-68. The win was just what Jacksonville needed coming off of a 79-56 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 38.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They walked away with a 86-74 victory over the Eagles.

Pittsburgh's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ishmael Leggett, who scored 17 points along with 7 rebounds, and Carlton Carrington, who scored 19 points along with 7 assists.

The Dolphins now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Panthers, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 49.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been even better at 50 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a big 14.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.