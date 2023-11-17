Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Jacksonville 2-1, Pittsburgh 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Petersen Events Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.1% better than the opposition, a fact Jacksonville proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 85-68. The win was just what Jacksonville needed coming off of a 79-56 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 38.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They walked away with a 86-74 victory over the Eagles.

Pittsburgh's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ishmael Leggett, who earned 17 points along with 7 rebounds, and Carlton Carrington, who earned 19 points along with 7 assists.

The Dolphins now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Panthers, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 49.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been even better at 50 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Jacksonville came up short against Pittsburgh when the teams last played back in December of 2021, falling 64-55. Can Jacksonville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.