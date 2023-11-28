Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Missouri 5-2, Pittsburgh 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $16.32

What to Know

Missouri has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Greyhounds, taking the game 78-70. With that victory, Missouri brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Noah Carter, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Anthony Robinson II was another key contributor, scoring 10 points along with 5 rebounds and 5 steals.

Pittsburgh has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 25 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Beavers on Friday as the Panthers made off with a 76-51 victory.

Pittsburgh's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zack Austin led the charge by scoring 19 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ishmael Leggett, who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

Missouri is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Missouri and Pittsburgh are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Missouri hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been even better at 88.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

