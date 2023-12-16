Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: SC State 3-8, Pittsburgh 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will be home for the holidays to greet the SC State Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Panthers beat the Golden Griffins 82-71.

Blake Hinson was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points along with five rebounds. The match was Hinson's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ishmael Leggett, who scored 13 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, SC State's seven-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They escaped with a win against the Dolphins by the margin of a single free throw, 86-85. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 118 points.

The Panthers' victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 3-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pittsburgh have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.