Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Syracuse 11-5, Pittsburgh 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Syracuse and Pittsburgh are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 7 on offense, a fact Syracuse found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Tar Heels, falling 103-67. Syracuse was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-30.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, Pittsburgh faltered in their contest on Tuesday. Their painful 75-53 loss to the Blue Devils might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Pittsburgh has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Pittsburgh had strong showings from Guillermo Diaz Graham, who scored seven points along with eight rebounds and five steals, and Zack Austin, who scored 11 points. That's the first time this season that Diaz Graham grabbed three or more steals.

The Orange's loss dropped their record down to 11-5. As for the Panthers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Syracuse have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Syracuse is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh and Syracuse both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.