Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Va. Tech 15-11, Pittsburgh 17-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Pittsburgh is 2-8 against the Hokies since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Petersen Events Center. The timing is sure in Pittsburgh's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Hokies have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

After soaring to 86 points the game before, Pittsburgh faltered in their matchup on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Panthers lost to the Demon Deacons, and the Panthers lost bad. The score wound up at 91-58. Pittsburgh found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% worse than the opposition.

Despite the defeat, Pittsburgh had strong showings from Ishmael Leggett, who scored 15 points, and Jaland Lowe, who scored 12 points along with two steals. Less helpful for Pittsburgh was Zack Austin's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Hokies were fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Cavaliers 75-41 at home. With Va. Tech ahead 36-16 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Va. Tech's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Lynn Kidd, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds. Robbie Beran was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with three blocks.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 17-9. As for the Hokies, their victory bumped their record up to 15-11.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Pittsburgh have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given Pittsburgh's sizable advantage in that area, the Hokies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Pittsburgh came up short against the Hokies in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 79-72. Will Pittsburgh have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Va. Tech has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.