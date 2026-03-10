The 15th-seeded Pittsburgh Panthers battle the 10th-seeded Stanford Cardinal in the first round of the 2026 ACC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh is coming off a 71-69 win at Syracuse on Saturday, while visiting Stanford downed N.C. State 85-84 that same day. The Panthers (12-19, 5-13 ACC), who have won two of their last three, are 1-1 on neutral courts. The Cardinal (20-11, 9-9 ACC), who have won four in a row, are 3-0 on neutral courts.

Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 2 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 2-1, but Stanford earned a 75-67 win on Feb. 25. Stanford is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Stanford odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Stanford vs. Pitt picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after any $5+ bet:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pittsburgh vs. Stanford 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Stanford vs. Pitt:

Pittsburgh vs. Stanford spread: Stanford -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Pittsburgh vs. Stanford over/under: 137.5 points Pittsburgh vs. Stanford money line: Stanford -248, Pittsburgh +201 Pittsburgh vs. Stanford picks: See picks at SportsLine Pittsburgh vs. Stanford streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days:

Top Pittsburgh vs. Stanford predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (137.5 points). TThe Over has hit in all three previous meetings between the teams. The Over has hit in four of the last six Pittsburgh games, and in each of the last four Stanford games. Pittsburgh is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games. Stanford, meanwhile, is 7-3 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Panthers to have three players score 10.7 points or more, including Barry Dunning Jr., who is projected to score 14.8 points. The Cardinal are projected to have two players score 12.9 points or more, led by Ebuka Okorie, who is projected to score 22.8 points. The model is projecting 145 combined points.

How to make Stanford vs. Pittsburgh picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Stanford vs. Pittsburgh, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pittsburgh vs. Stanford spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.