Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Alabama State 0-4; Pittsburgh 1-3

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to Petersen Events Center at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between the Hornets and the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Alabama State falling 70-57 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Pittsburgh Panthers as they fell 71-67 to the VCU Rams on Thursday. Pittsburgh's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Blake Hinson, who had 18 points.

Alabama State is now 0-4 while the Panthers sit at 1-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 52.70% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Pitt has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.