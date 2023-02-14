Who's Playing

Boston College @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Boston College 12-14; Pittsburgh 18-7

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers lost both of their matches to the Boston College Eagles last season on scores of 56-69 and 46-66, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Panthers and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Pitt is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Pitt beat the Florida State Seminoles 83-75 this past Saturday. Pitt can attribute much of their success to guard Jamarius Burton, who had 19 points and six assists along with five boards, and center Federiko Federiko, who had eight points in addition to 13 rebounds and three blocks. Federiko has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Meanwhile, BC has to be aching after a bruising 92-62 loss to the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday. A silver lining for the Eagles was the play of forward Quinten Post, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 18-7 while Boston College's defeat dropped them down to 12-14. We'll see if the Panthers can repeat their recent success or if BC bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pittsburgh have won five out of their last nine games against Boston College.