Who's Playing
Boston College @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: Boston College 12-14; Pittsburgh 18-7
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers lost both of their matches to the Boston College Eagles last season on scores of 56-69 and 46-66, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Panthers and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Pitt is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Pitt beat the Florida State Seminoles 83-75 this past Saturday. Pitt can attribute much of their success to guard Jamarius Burton, who had 19 points and six assists along with five boards, and center Federiko Federiko, who had eight points in addition to 13 rebounds and three blocks. Federiko has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.
Meanwhile, BC has to be aching after a bruising 92-62 loss to the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday. A silver lining for the Eagles was the play of forward Quinten Post, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 18-7 while Boston College's defeat dropped them down to 12-14. We'll see if the Panthers can repeat their recent success or if BC bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Pittsburgh have won five out of their last nine games against Boston College.
- Mar 08, 2022 - Boston College 66 vs. Pittsburgh 46
- Jan 30, 2022 - Boston College 69 vs. Pittsburgh 56
- Jan 08, 2022 - Pittsburgh 69 vs. Boston College 67
- Jan 22, 2020 - Pittsburgh 74 vs. Boston College 72
- Mar 12, 2019 - Pittsburgh 80 vs. Boston College 70
- Feb 12, 2019 - Boston College 66 vs. Pittsburgh 57
- Feb 13, 2018 - Boston College 81 vs. Pittsburgh 58
- Feb 08, 2017 - Pittsburgh 83 vs. Boston College 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Pittsburgh 84 vs. Boston College 61