Who's Playing

Boston College @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Boston College 12-14; Pittsburgh 18-7

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers lost both of their matches to the Boston College Eagles last season on scores of 56-69 and 46-66, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Pitt and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. The Panthers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Pitt picked up an 83-75 victory over the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday. Pitt relied on the efforts of guard Jamarius Burton, who had 19 points and six assists along with five rebounds, and center Federiko Federiko, who had eight points in addition to 13 boards and three blocks. Federiko has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Meanwhile, BC found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 92-62 punch to the gut against the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by forward Quinten Post, who had 20 points in addition to five boards.

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 18-7 while Boston College's loss dropped them down to 12-14. We'll see if Pitt can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Panthers are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh have won five out of their last nine games against Boston College.