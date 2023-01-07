Who's Playing

Clemson @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Clemson 12-3; Pittsburgh 11-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 0-8 against the Clemson Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Pitt has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Clemson at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Petersen Events Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday the Panthers sidestepped the Virginia Cavaliers for a 68-65 win. Forward Blake Hinson (16 points), guard Nike Sibande (16 points), and guard Jamarius Burton (15 points) were the top scorers for Pitt.

Speaking of close games: Clemson came out on top in a nail-biter against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday, sneaking past 68-65. Five players on Clemson scored in the double digits: center PJ Hall (13), forward Hunter Tyson (13), guard Chase Hunter (12), guard Brevin Galloway (11), and forward RJ Godfrey (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Hunter Tyson has had at least 13 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 11-4 and the Tigers to 12-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Pitt and Clemson clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last nine years.