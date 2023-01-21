Who's Playing

Florida State @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Florida State 6-13; Pittsburgh 13-6

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Panthers and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where Pitt won 56-51, we could be in for a big score.

Everything went Pitt's way against the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday as they made off with a 75-54 victory. Pittsburgh's guard Greg Elliott was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points. Elliott had some trouble finding his footing against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Elliott's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, FSU has finally found some success away from home. They took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 84-71 on Tuesday. FSU relied on the efforts of guard Matthew Cleveland, who dropped a double-double on 16 boards and 14 points along with five assists, and guard Jalen Warley, who had 17 points. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Cleveland has had at least ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped Pitt to 13-6 and the Seminoles to 6-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Panthers and FSU clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pittsburgh have won five out of their last eight games against Florida State.