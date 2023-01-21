Who's Playing

Florida State @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Florida State 6-13; Pittsburgh 13-6

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Panthers and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Petersen Events Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where Pitt won 56-51, we could be in for a big score.

Pitt made easy work of the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday and carried off a 75-54 win. Among those leading the charge for Pitt was guard Greg Elliott, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points. Elliott had some trouble finding his footing against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Elliott's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, FSU has finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 84-71 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday. FSU can attribute much of their success to guard Matthew Cleveland, who posted a double-double on 16 boards and 14 points in addition to five dimes, and guard Jalen Warley, who had 17 points. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Cleveland has had at least ten rebounds.

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Pitt to 13-6 and the Seminoles to 6-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Pitt and FSU clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Panthers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh have won five out of their last eight games against Florida State.