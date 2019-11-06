Pittsburgh vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Florida State basketball game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. No. 10 Florida State (away)
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 14-19; Florida State 27-7
What to Know
The Florida State Seminoles are 1-3 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 6th at Petersen Events Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. Florida State was 27-7 last year and made it as far as the sweet sixteen before being knocked out by the Gonzaga Bulldogs 72-58. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Pittsburgh (14-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Florida State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seminoles are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
Pittsburgh have won three out of their last four games against Florida State.
- Jan 14, 2019 - Pittsburgh 75 vs. Florida State 62
- Feb 18, 2018 - Florida State 88 vs. Pittsburgh 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Pittsburgh 80 vs. Florida State 66
- Jan 23, 2016 - Pittsburgh 74 vs. Florida State 72
