Pittsburgh vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. No. 10 Florida State (away)

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 14-19; Florida State 27-7

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles are 1-3 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 6th at Petersen Events Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. Florida State was 27-7 last year and made it as far as the sweet sixteen before being knocked out by the Gonzaga Bulldogs 72-58. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Pittsburgh (14-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Florida State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Pittsburgh have won three out of their last four games against Florida State.