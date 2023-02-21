The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will try to maintain their late-season surge when they face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday night. Georgia Tech has won three of its last four games, but it is still five games below the .500 mark overall this season. Pitt had won six straight games prior to its loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Panthers are favored by 11 points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 137.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Georgia Tech vs. Pitt:

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech spread: Pittsburgh -11

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 138 points

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech money line: Pittsburgh -600, Georgia Tech +430

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh is coming off a tough road loss at Virginia Tech, but it is still in contention for the ACC's regular-season title. The Panthers are one game back of Virginia atop the standings, and they own the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating the Cavaliers last month. They have already notched one double-digit win over Georgia Tech this season, cruising to a 71-60 road win on Jan. 14.

Senior guard Nike Sibande came off the bench to score a season-high 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting in that game, while senior guard Jamarius Burton scored 19 points. The Panthers have been difficult to beat at home, winning 11 of their last 13 games at the Peterson Events Center. They have also covered the spread in five of their last six games overall, making them a strong betting option right now.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech had a disastrous month of January, but it has started to turn things around this month as the end of the regular season approaches. The Yellow Jackets have won three of their last four games, including wins over Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. They were 7.5-point underdogs in their win over the Hokies, making it one of their best performances of the campaign.

Sophomore guard Miles Kelly leads Georgia Tech with 12.8 point and 3.6 rebounds per game, reaching double figures in each of his last two games. The Yellow Jackets have five other players scoring at least eight points per game, giving them one of the most balanced lineups in the conference. They have been extremely profitable in this head-to-head series, covering the spread in 10 of the last 12 meetings between these teams.

