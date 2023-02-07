Who's Playing
Louisville @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: Louisville 3-20; Pittsburgh 16-7
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Petersen Events Center. Pitt is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
The Panthers escaped with a win this past Wednesday against the North Carolina Tar Heels by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64. Pitt's guard Nelly Cummings filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points. Cummings hadn't helped his team much against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Speaking of close games: U of L was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 81-78 to the Florida State Seminoles. Guard Mike James had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Pitt's victory brought them up to 16-7 while U of L's loss pulled them down to 3-20. The Panthers are 11-4 after wins this season, and the Cardinals are 2-17 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisville have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Pittsburgh.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Pittsburgh 75 vs. Louisville 54
- Jan 15, 2022 - Pittsburgh 65 vs. Louisville 53
- Jan 05, 2022 - Louisville 75 vs. Pittsburgh 72
- Dec 22, 2020 - Louisville 64 vs. Pittsburgh 54
- Jan 14, 2020 - Louisville 73 vs. Pittsburgh 68
- Dec 06, 2019 - Louisville 64 vs. Pittsburgh 46
- Jan 26, 2019 - Louisville 66 vs. Pittsburgh 51
- Jan 09, 2019 - Pittsburgh 89 vs. Louisville 86
- Feb 11, 2018 - Louisville 94 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Jan 02, 2018 - Louisville 77 vs. Pittsburgh 51
- Jan 24, 2017 - Louisville 106 vs. Pittsburgh 51
- Jan 11, 2017 - Louisville 85 vs. Pittsburgh 80
- Feb 24, 2016 - Louisville 67 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Jan 14, 2016 - Louisville 59 vs. Pittsburgh 41