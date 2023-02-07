Who's Playing

Louisville @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Louisville 3-20; Pittsburgh 16-7

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Petersen Events Center. Pitt is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

The Panthers escaped with a win this past Wednesday against the North Carolina Tar Heels by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64. Pitt's guard Nelly Cummings filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points. Cummings hadn't helped his team much against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: U of L was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 81-78 to the Florida State Seminoles. Guard Mike James had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Pitt's victory brought them up to 16-7 while U of L's loss pulled them down to 3-20. The Panthers are 11-4 after wins this season, and the Cardinals are 2-17 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Pittsburgh.