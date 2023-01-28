Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 16-4; Pittsburgh 14-7

What to Know

The #20 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are 8-2 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Miami (Fla.) will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Petersen Events Center at 4 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes made easy work of the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday and carried off an 86-63 victory. Five players on Miami (Fla.) scored in the double digits: guard Isaiah Wong (18), guard Nijel Pack (18), guard Wooga Poplar (14), guard Jordan Miller (12), and forward Norchad Omier (12). That makes it five consecutive games in which Norchad Omier has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pitt narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 81-79. Having forecasted a close win for Pitt, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Pittsburgh's forward Blake Hinson was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 24 points.

Their wins bumped Miami (Fla.) to 16-4 and the Panthers to 14-7. In Miami (Fla.)'s victory, Isaiah Wong had 18 points in addition to nine boards and Nijel Pack had 18 points and five assists. We'll see if Pitt have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won eight out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.