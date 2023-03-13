The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs link up in a 2023 First Four matchup on Tuesday night as the No. 11 seeds look to advance. The winner goes on to play the No. 6 seed Iowa State on Friday. Pittsburgh didn't end the season as hoped, dropping three of its past four games. Likewise, Mississippi State lost two of its last three outings. This will be the third all-time matchup between these schools.

Tipoff from UD Arena in Dayton is set for 9:10 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 132.5. Before making any Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Mississippi State vs. Pitt:

Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State: Bulldogs -1.5

Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State over/under: 132.5 points

Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State money line: Bulldogs -125, Panthers +105

MSST: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games after scoring less than 50 points in their previous game

PITT: Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their last six Tuesday games

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Senior guard Jamarius Burton is an impactful player in multiple areas. Burton has the handles and quickness to find his way into the lane constantly. The North Carolina native can score with either hand or pass it to the open man. Burton averages 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. On Mar. 8 against Georgia Tech, he logged 21 points and eight assists.

Senior guard Nelly Cummings is a shifty playmaker in the backcourt. Cummings likes to push the pace and get out in transition. The Pennsylvania native leads the team in assists (4.8) with 11 points per contest. On Feb. 25 against Syracuse, Cummings finished 14 points, four rebounds and 13 assists.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Senior forward Tolu Smith is an athletic and assertive two-way force. Smith can absorb contact in the paint and be a secure rebounder. The Mississippi native was second in the SEC in rebounds (8.5) and first in field-goal percentage (.576) with 15.8 points per game. Smith has recorded a double-double in three straight games. On March 9 against Florida, he tallied 28 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Junior guard Shakeel Moore is an explosive playmaker in the backcourt. Moore can glide to the rack and be an active defender in passing lanes. The North Carolina native averages 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. On March 4, Moore recorded 13 points, four rebounds and two assists against Vanderbilt.

