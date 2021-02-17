The Pittsburgh Panthers and the NC State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers are 9-7 overall and 6-4 at home, while NC State is 8-9 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Wolfpack have won 10 in a row against the Panthers and have covered in seven of those 10 head-to-head matchups.

However, NC State is just 6-9-2 against the spread this season, while Pitt has been a profitable 9-7 against the number. The Panthers are favored by four-points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. NC State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 141.5.

Pittsburgh vs. NC State spread: Pittsburgh -4

Pittsburgh vs. NC State over-under: 141.5 points

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as the Panthers fell 71-65 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: Ithiel Horton (18), Au'Diese Toney (15), Xavier Johnson (13), and Justin Champagnie (13).

Champagnie is averaging 18.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game this season, while Johnson, Toney and Horton are all averaging double-figures in scoring as well. Getting Champagnie going on the inside should be a point of emphasis for Jeff Capel's crew on Wednesday.

What you need to know about NC State

Meanwhile, the game between NC State and the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with NC State falling 69-53 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Jericole Hellems wasn't much of a difference maker for the Wolfpack. Hellems finished with 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

For the season, Hellems is averaging 13.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and they'll need him to turn in a productive performance on Wednesday. The junior forward is knocking down 46.8 percent of his field goals this season, and he's recorded at least 11 points in each of his last eight outings.

