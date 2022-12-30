Who's Playing

No. 25 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: North Carolina 9-4; Pittsburgh 9-4

What to Know

The #25 North Carolina Tar Heels and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Dec. 30 at Petersen Events Center.

The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but last week UNC proved too difficult a challenge. The Tar Heels ultimately received the gift of an 80-76 victory from a begrudging Michigan squad. Their forward Armando Bacot did his thing and had 26 points along with five rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Pitt was expected to lose against the Syracuse Orange last Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Panthers ultimately received the gift of an 84-82 win from a begrudging 'Cuse squad. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Blake Hinson, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 boards, and guard Nelly Cummings, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six assists. Cummings had some trouble finding his footing against the North Florida Ospreys two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNC and Pitt clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.