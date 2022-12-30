Who's Playing
No. 25 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: North Carolina 9-4; Pittsburgh 9-4
What to Know
The #25 North Carolina Tar Heels and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Dec. 30 at Petersen Events Center. Gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but last week UNC proved too difficult a challenge. The Tar Heels ultimately received the gift of an 80-76 victory from a begrudging Michigan squad. Their forward Armando Bacot did his thing and had 26 points along with five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Pitt was expected to lose against the Syracuse Orange last Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Panthers ultimately received the gift of an 84-82 win from a begrudging 'Cuse squad. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Blake Hinson, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 boards, and guard Nelly Cummings, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six assists. Cummings had some trouble finding his footing against the North Florida Ospreys two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNC and Pitt clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina have won seven out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Pittsburgh 76 vs. North Carolina 67
- Jan 26, 2021 - North Carolina 75 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Jan 18, 2020 - Pittsburgh 66 vs. North Carolina 52
- Jan 08, 2020 - Pittsburgh 73 vs. North Carolina 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Carolina 96 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 67
- Jan 31, 2017 - North Carolina 80 vs. Pittsburgh 78
- Mar 10, 2016 - North Carolina 88 vs. Pittsburgh 71
- Feb 14, 2016 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 64