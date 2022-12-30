Who's Playing

No. 25 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: North Carolina 9-4; Pittsburgh 9-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers and the #25 North Carolina Tar Heels are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Dec. 30 at Petersen Events Center. Both teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Pitt was expected to lose against the Syracuse Orange last Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Panthers ultimately received the gift of an 84-82 win from a begrudging 'Cuse squad. They can attribute much of their success to forward Blake Hinson, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds, and guard Nelly Cummings, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six assists. Cummings had some trouble finding his footing against the North Florida Ospreys last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Speaking of close games: it was close, but UNC ultimately received the gift of an 80-76 victory from a begrudging Michigan squad last week. Their forward Armando Bacot did his thing and had 26 points along with five boards.

Pitt is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently eight-for-eight against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.