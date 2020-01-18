Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
North Carolina @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: North Carolina 8-8; Pittsburgh 11-6
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at noon ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. The Tar Heels stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
UNC was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 79-76 to the Clemson Tigers. A silver lining for the Tar Heels was the play of G Brandon Robinson, who had 27 points.
Meanwhile, Pitt was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 73-68 to the Louisville Cardinals. The losing side was boosted by G Justin Champagnie, who posted a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Tar Heels aren't expected to pull this one out (the Panthers are favored by 4), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with the Tar Heels against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Panthers are a 4-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Carolina have won six out of their last seven games against Pittsburgh.
- Jan 08, 2020 - Pittsburgh 73 vs. North Carolina 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Carolina 96 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 67
- Jan 31, 2017 - North Carolina 80 vs. Pittsburgh 78
- Mar 10, 2016 - North Carolina 88 vs. Pittsburgh 71
- Feb 14, 2016 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 64
