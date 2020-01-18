Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: North Carolina 8-8; Pittsburgh 11-6

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at noon ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. The Tar Heels stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

UNC was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 79-76 to the Clemson Tigers. A silver lining for the Tar Heels was the play of G Brandon Robinson, who had 27 points.

Meanwhile, Pitt was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 73-68 to the Louisville Cardinals. The losing side was boosted by G Justin Champagnie, who posted a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tar Heels aren't expected to pull this one out (the Panthers are favored by 4), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with the Tar Heels against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 4-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

North Carolina have won six out of their last seven games against Pittsburgh.