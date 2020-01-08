Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 8 predictions from advanced model

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is 8-6 overall and 4-3 at home, while Pittsburgh is 10-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. Pittsburgh is 7-7 against the spread on the season while UNC has struggled at 4-10 against the number. However, North Carolina has dominated the head-to-head series of late, winning seven of the last nine games straight up and covering six times during that span. The Tar Heels are favored by 4.5-points in the latest North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The matchup between the Tar Heels and Georgia Tech on Saturday was not a total blowout, but the Tar Heels lost by a final score of 96-83. Forward Garrison Brooks did his best for UNC, finishing with 35 points along with 11 boards. The Tar Heels have now lost six of their last nine games after a 5-0 start, though they have played one of the toughest schedules in the country. With Cole Anthony still out with a right knee injury, expect the Tar Heels to continue to lean heavily on Brooks.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was close but no cigar on Saturday as the Panthers fell 69-65 to Wake Forest. Guard Trey McGowens wasn't much of a difference maker for Pitt and finished with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. With Anthony out of North Carolina's lineup, look for the Panthers to use their four scoring guards to attack from the perimeter. McGowens, Xavier Johnson, Ryan Murphy and Justin Champagnie are all averaging double-figures in scoring and are extremely active on the defensive end of the floor, which has helped Pitt limit opponents to just 60.4 points per game.

