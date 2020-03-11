Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina State odds, line: 2020 ACC Tournament picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

The NC State Wolfpack look to build on their NCAA Tournament resume when they face the 13th-seeded Pittsburgh Panthers in the second round of the 2020 ACC Tournament on Wednesday. The Wolfpack (19-12), who finished tied for sixth with Syracuse and Notre Dame, moved up to the No. 5 seed when Georgia Tech was declared ineligible by the NCAA due to major violations. Meanwhile, the Panthers (16-16), who tied for 13th with North Carolina and Wake Forest at 6-14, advanced to the second round with an 81-72 victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Tip-off from Greensboro Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. ET. NC State leads the all-time series 18-2. The Wolfpack are five-point favorites in the latest Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 138. Before making any North Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh picks, check out the 2020 ACC Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has locked in on Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina State in the ACC Tournament 2020. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for North Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh:

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina State spread: NC State -5

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina State over-under: 138 points

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina State money line: Pittsburgh +171, NC State -212

PITT: Pittsburgh is 3-0 this season in neutral site games

NCST: NC State is connecting on 45.1 percent of its field goals

Why North Carolina State can cover

The model has taken into account that North Carolina State has dominated this series of late. In fact, the Wolfpack are 9-0 in their last nine meetings against the Panthers. In addition, North Carolina State enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 74.7 points per game, which ranks 82nd in the nation.

Senior guard C.J. Bryce leads North Carolina State in scoring (13.3 points) and rebounding (6.1) and is third in assists (2.1). For the season, Bryce has recorded four double-doubles, the last coming Feb. 5 at Miami in an 83-72 victory when he scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. His top scoring game was a 24-point performance against Georgia Tech in the season opener on Nov. 5.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Even so, the Wolfpack aren't a lock to cover the North Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh spread. That's because the Panthers are among the nation's best in turning over their opponent. Pittsburgh ranks second in the ACC and 25th nationally with a plus-3.23 turnover margin. The Panthers have forced more turnovers than they have committed in 25 of 32 games, and Pittsburgh's opponents have committed 15 or more turnovers 18 times, including Wake Forest on Tuesday when the Demon Deacons committed 18.

Freshman guard-forward Justin Champagnie leads the Panthers in scoring (12.2 points) and rebounding (7.2), and had a monster game against Wake Forest in the first round, scoring 31 points and grabbing six boards.

How to make Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina State picks

