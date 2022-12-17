Who's Playing

North Florida @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: North Florida 3-6; Pittsburgh 7-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will stay at home another game and welcome the North Florida Ospreys at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Petersen Events Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Panthers entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Sacred Heart Pioneers by a conclusive 91-66 score. Guard Nelly Cummings and center Federiko Federiko were among the main playmakers for Pitt as the former shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 24 points, five dimes and six boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Ospreys took their contest at home on Saturday with ease, bagging an 88-48 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Their wins bumped Pitt to 7-4 and North Florida to 3-6. Both Pitt and North Florida have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.