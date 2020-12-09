The Northwestern Wildcats host the Pittsburgh Panthers in an interesting non-conference matchup on Wednesday evening. Northwestern and Pittsburgh will face off as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Wildcats enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 101.5 points per game this season, which ranks fourth in the nation. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has scored 83 or more points in each of its last two outings.

Tip-off is at 9:15 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Wildcats as three-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 140.5 in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern odds. Before you make any Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2020. Here are the college basketball lines from William Hill and trends for Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh:

Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh spread: Northwestern -3

Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh over-under: 140.5 points

Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh money line: Northwestern -160; Pittsburgh +140

What you need to know about Northwestern



Northwestern features one of the nation's most potent offenses. The Wildcats feature five players averaging double-digit points, and they're led by guard Chase Audige. The sophomore is averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Also leading the charge for the Wildcats is forward Miller Kopp, who's averaging 17.0 points per game. He's knocking down 60 percent of his field goal attempts and he's made 70 percent of his 3-point attempts thus far this season.

The Wildcats are just 4-14 in their last 18 games dating back to last season, but they've had tremendous success when playing as the favorite. In fact, Northwestern is 5-1 in its last six games as a favorite.

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

The Panthers are coming off a dominant 89-59 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday. Forward Justin Champagnie led the charge for Pittsburgh, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. For the season, Champagnie is averaging 17.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

Pittsburgh has struggled to find the win column when playing on the road. In fact, the Panthers have lost eight consecutive road games dating back to last season. However, the Panthers have fared well against the spread when playing an opponent from the Big Ten, going 5-1 against the number in its last six games.

